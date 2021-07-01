Ethiopia: Metropolis' Multi-Benefit Projects in Full Swing - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - The numerous development projects in Addis Ababa are in full swing and are going to benefit residents in many ways apart from paving ways to attract many anchor investors in tourism and hospitality industry , Addis Ababa Plan and Development Commission recently so disclosed.

The city's Plan and Development Commission Commissioner Meskerem Mitiku (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that since the launching of the national reform in 2018, on the top of various multi-benefit projects that are now under construction ,the city administration has realized numerous development projects that have played an important role in benefitting residents of the city and boosting tourism as well as investment sector in the city.

According to her, the Commission has conducted feasibility study at different times through its experts as well as local and international independent researchers to find out the extent the projects have benefited residents of the city.

"We have several development projects via involving the private sector. The city administration has also planned to build world-class hotels and malls in the city in collaboration with the private sector, she disclosed.

She further noted that construction of a medical center is also nearing completion and the Center would benefit not only Ethiopia but also IGAD member states.

The development undertakings in the city over the past three years have many benefits for the residents and development of the city, said Shewaferaw Shitahun, senior economist, in an Exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Addis Ababa is the third diplomatic city in the world next to New York and Geneva, he said, noting that projects that have been implemented by the city administration and the federal government like park developments would make the city meet expectation.

He also stressed that similar activities should be intensified in the future and citizens should be encouraged to develop good working, saving and reading culture. "This requires culture revolution as revolution means rapid fundamental change."