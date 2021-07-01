Somalia: Somaliland's Elections and Struggle to Break Free

interview

Somaliland Is Enjoying a Boost Following Parliamentary Elections At the End of May That Resulted in a Surprise Victory for the Opposition. Dr. Mohamed Farah Hersi Joins Alan Boswell to Explain What This Changing Political Dynamic Means for the Country As It Continues Its Quest for Recognition As an Independent Country.

This week on The Horn, Alan Boswell welcomes Dr. Mohamed Farah Hersi to discuss Somaliland's evolving role in the Horn of Africa as it works to legitimise itself on the global stage following an unexpected outcome in a recent parliamentary election.

They discuss the strong bonds that hold Somaliland together in pursuit of external recognition, and how clan identity affects its national politics. Dr. Hersi also talks about the changes that need to be made in the negotiations between Somaliland and Somalia to make progress possible and how Somaliland has used its geographic position to secure alliances with the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan, altering the dynamics of the Horn of Africa region.

Contributors

BY: Alan Boswell

Dr. Mohamed Farah Hersi