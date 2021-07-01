Gambia: How to Restore Peace in Manduar

1 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The two sides of Manduar had never been divided. They walked shoulder to shoulder to bring about change in 2016. They have no reason to sow the seed of intolerance. None will derive benefit from it. All the people need clen drinking water, proper health facilities, and other public amenities. They want their children to learn and serve their families, communities and nation. The conflict that flared up in the village has settled. However, the uneasy peace needs to be given more life support.

Each side should meet and select a group of mediators from its ranks. The mediators should take note of all the grievances of each side before convening a meeting to discuss all the points to come up with a common negotiating position to build consensus.

They should visit the home of the injured person and show empathy and find out how to provide redress and settle matters out of court

They should also visit the homes of those arrested to show concern and counsel village unity and tolerance.

The group could then meet the Police and the IEC to assure them of the return to normalcy.

All outstanding issues could be solved through dialogue and consultation. The Human Rights Commission and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Agency may be of assistance.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X