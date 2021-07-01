Gambia: GRA Holds Virtual Meeting On Revised Kyoto Convention

1 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba A. F. Touray

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with World Customs Organization (WCO) and donor support from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), held a two-day virtual workshop on accession to the revised Kyoto Convention. The virtual workshop which was attended by participants, comprised GRA staff and relevant stakeholders such as the Office of the President, Ministries of Finance, Trade and Foreign Affairs, Gambia Ports Authority and the Association of Gambia Clearing and Forwarding Agencies.

The online workshop is meant to further support the Authority to conduct a Gap Analysis for the accession of the country to the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) on the simplification and harmonization of customs procedures.

During deliberations, WCO's technical support team presented and outlined their program of activities and highlighted the importance of acceding to the RKC for the country, through the support needed from participants.

This was followed by a presentation from Omar Bojang, Customs Manager in charge of Trade Facilitation and International Cooperation, on the update of Gambia's preparedness to accede the RKC, the challenges involved and the way forward.

During the second day, the activities of the workshop were mainly centered on the Gap Analysis and this attracted the participation and contribution of all stakeholders in attendance.

Prof. Jainaba Kah, from the Office of the President, thanked the donors and WCO for their support saying their presence was a strong indication of Government's will to support the GRA to accede to "this important convention."

On his part, the Commissioner General of the GRA Yankuba Darboe thanked WCO and HMRC for their continued support, to his institution. He highlighted the importance and number of benefits for the country to accede to the RKC and went on to elaborate on some of the benefits that will be derived from acceding to the RKC which he said, "is not limited to enhance trade facilitation but predictability in international trade, efficiency in service delivery that will be a foundation for reforming and strengthening Gambia Customs legislation by aligning it with WCO's best practices."

Alhagie K. Mbye, Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Monitoring Unit of the Customs Department and Technical Support, thanked participants and WCO while reiterating on the "importance of acceding to the RKC, which he said cannot be underestimated because it serves as a guiding instrument in the work of Customs officials."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X