South Africa: Concourt's Majority Judgment to Imprison Zuma Wards Off Systemic Threat to Judiciary

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

The decision by a majority of South Africa's Constitutional Court to sentence former president Jacob Zuma to a prison term of 15 months, acknowledges the seriousness of the threat posed by Zuma's coordinated and scurrilous full-frontal attack on that court, the administration of justice and the rule of law. Unfortunately, the minority -- indulging in magical thinking -- failed to grasp the severity of this threat, thus abdicating its responsibility to protect the Constitution.

Should a court ever be entitled, in civil contempt proceedings, to sentence an individual to a mandatory jail sentence if that individual resolutely refuses to obey a court order as part of the individual's deliberate and coordinated all-out assault on the legitimacy and authority of that court, the legal system, and the rule of law?

Earlier this week, acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe (for the majority of the Constitutional Court) held that it was entitled to do so, in the case of Jacob Zuma because it was the only way to protect the court, the legal system, and the rule of law, from the existential threat posed by Zuma's scurrilous and fact-free war on the judiciary. The majority emphasised in several passages in its judgment that...

