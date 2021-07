Tunis/Tunisia — Five infections by the Indian strain have been detected in the governorate of Sousse, communication officer at the local health directorate Hafsia Ladheri stated to TAP on Thursday.

The average infection cases in the region a day has exceeded 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the official said.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in the governorates' hospitals has also exceeded 151%, Ladheri indicated, adding that the occupancy rate of oxygen beds stands currently at 96.8%.