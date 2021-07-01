Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid-Coronavirus - 3 Fatalities, 210 Additional Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid recorded 3 deaths and 210 more infections by the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, Bechi Saidi, Head of the Regional Health Directorate, told TAP on Thursday.

The region has known a total of 13,023 cases of infection since the outbreak of the virus, including 1,896 recoveries and 382 deaths.

Moreover, 84 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in the governorate's hospitals, including 58 people who are being treated in the regional hospital of Sidi Bouzid.