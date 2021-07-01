South Africa: Unthere - Pride Is a Deathly Labour

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kneo Mokgopa

The imposed contradictions of Pride month in the Global North and South are paradigms of colonial injustice, indoctrination and assimilation. Beyond the rose-tinted shades and beneath rainbow flags lie persistent struggles against sanitised bigotry and overt violence.

So, it's been Pride Month in the Global North. They, in their infinite and universal love, even added Black and Brown stripes to the flag for you. As though we were one big family. Their family. You must, now, feel represented, seen, scened, platformed, given a stage to perform, to vogue, to drink and be merry. In the rigid nationalism of community, you haunt the LGBTQIA+ coalition, side-eye it and stare blankly at all of the world's colourful new logos.

What does all of this have to do with you? It feels like the Global North is trying to tell you what you are again. First, they tell you that you are a native. Then they tell you that you are a Bantu. Then they tell you that you are a k****r. Then you are a Black. And then a faggot. And then part of the LGBT community, err, LGBTQ, err, LGBTQI, well, LGBTQIA+, a womxn, a queer. And you, keep trying to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X