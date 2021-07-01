South Africa: Unthere - Pride Is a Deathly Labour

analysis

The imposed contradictions of Pride month in the Global North and South are paradigms of colonial injustice, indoctrination and assimilation. Beyond the rose-tinted shades and beneath rainbow flags lie persistent struggles against sanitised bigotry and overt violence.

So, it's been Pride Month in the Global North. They, in their infinite and universal love, even added Black and Brown stripes to the flag for you. As though we were one big family. Their family. You must, now, feel represented, seen, scened, platformed, given a stage to perform, to vogue, to drink and be merry. In the rigid nationalism of community, you haunt the LGBTQIA+ coalition, side-eye it and stare blankly at all of the world's colourful new logos.

What does all of this have to do with you? It feels like the Global North is trying to tell you what you are again. First, they tell you that you are a native. Then they tell you that you are a Bantu. Then they tell you that you are a k****r. Then you are a Black. And then a faggot. And then part of the LGBT community, err, LGBTQ, err, LGBTQI, well, LGBTQIA+, a womxn, a queer. And you, keep trying to...