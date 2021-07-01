South Africa: To Combat Youth Unemployment, Social Investors Must Target the Creation of Small Businesses

opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined a number of measures to address the burning issue of unemployment, particularly among young people. With South Africa's unemployment rate rising to a record 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, social investment from the private sector can play an important role in what seems like an almost insurmountable challenge.

Unemployment in South Africa is a systemic issue, and there are two elephants in the room that need to be addressed -- the structure of the economy and education.

From a funding perspective, most funders are interested in addressing the education component, because that is the "easier" option, but without addressing the systemic issues in the economy, the struggle to address unemployment will continue unabated.

Funding into training might seem like a step in the right direction when it comes to supporting the education side of unemployment, but this is problematic as this funding does not always address education at the systemic levels. An example of this is funders putting resources into "training" people to run businesses and issuing bursaries, but not addressing key issues such as literacy and numeracy, a problem from the foundation phase of education.

The net result is that we tend...