South Africa: Powerful Precedent - Concourt Draws a Line in the Sand With Zuma Judgment

opinion

South Africa's democratic institutions may be frayed at the edges, but on Tuesday the Constitutional Court reaffirmed the power of the Constitution as well as the centrality of the rule of law in holding the powerful to account.

"Today I rise not as an accused, but on behalf of the people of South Africa, to inaugurate a court South Africa has never had, a court on which hinges the future of our democracy."

These were the words with which President Nelson Mandela inaugurated the first Constitutional Court.

How prescient Madiba was.

As Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Sisi Khampepe delivered her judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday, she was drawing a clear line in the sand.

Khampepe ACJ, on behalf of the majority of the Constitutional Court, did not mince her words in an elegantly penned judgment. She went to great lengths to express judicial displeasure at the egregious attempts by Zuma to undermine the authority of the highest court in the land.

As she put it, "It cannot be gainsaid that the longer that Mr Zuma's recalcitrance is allowed to sit in the light, and heat, of day, so the threat faced by the...