South Africa's Electoral Reform - We Sure Don't Need Another Political Party

opinion

The time has come for radical change that is in line with all the international human rights treaties and national legislations promising equal rights for all. Probably the best of these on a national basis is the South African Bill of Rights, which is, effectively, a political programme that would have the support of an overwhelming majority of the population.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The last thing SA needs in any effort to clamber out of the deep social and economic mire the country is in is another political party, leader or set of revised economic policies. It needs truly radical transformation at a political and social level and the key lies with our electoral system.

It's simple: we do not have a democratic political dispensation. Placing a cross on a ballot paper every five years to hand over political control to a party bureaucracy is democratic only in that voters willingly forgo the potential power they, collectively, have.

The interests of politicians - many of whom move seamlessly from political office to the boardrooms of big business - lie not with the voters, but with party bureaucracies. These bureaucracies, in turn, rely for much...