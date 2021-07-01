South Africa: AfriForum Fills the Municipal Gap in South Africa's Neglected Towns, Cities and Neighbourhoods

analysis

The organisation is taking on municipal duties in areas without services.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Driving through some of South Africa's rural towns, with broken pavements and stuttering infrastructure increasingly the norm, you'd sometimes be forgiven for wondering if you'd arrived in warzone Kinshasa. The worrying factor is that the tentacles of this rapid demise have reached into the cities. Disregarding dilapidated downtown Johannesburg and the torn roads of the city's traditional northern suburbs, parts of Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom are besieged by a combination of water shortages and potholes. So advocacy group AfriForum set up a local government centre a couple of months back to try to help out.

An AfriForum Excel spreadsheet details that, in 11 days of October 2020, its volunteers in Potchefstroom repaired 317 potholes in the city, using 142 sakkies teer, or bags of tar. Thirty-nine potholes were apparently repaired in Walter Sisulu Street alone.

"Our main strategy," says AfriForum's Strategic Advisor for Community Affairs, Dr Eugene Brink, "is to mobilise communities to take ownership of their towns, cities and neighbourhoods".

For the residents of a number of Bloemfontein suburbs, Brink's statement addresses mounting concern about the widespread and growing inability...