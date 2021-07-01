Tanzania: Fuel Consumers Pay More As New Budget Kicks Off

Consumers of petroleum products on Thursday started digging deeper into their pockets as Finance Act of 2021 and other miscellaneous amendments have come into effects.

The first day of new prices caught most of uninformed drivers in surprise after observing notable price changes on the tap prices of the petrol and diesel.

Some drivers in Dar es Salaam wondered after learning that a litre of petrol and diesel was sold at 2400/-.

According to statement from the Energy and Water Utilities Authority (EWURA) the changes of prices for petroleum products were implementation of the new Finance Act and miscellaneous amendments for the Tanzania mainland.

The new Act has introduced an increase in fuel levy by 100/- for each litre of Petrol and Diesel as well as increased petroleum fee by 100/- for each litre of Kerosene.

Undersigned by the Ewura's Acting Director General Godfrey Chibulunje, the statement said retail and wholesale prices of petroleum products imported through Dar es Salaam port have increased compared to prices of last month.

The retail prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene imported through Dar es Salaam Port have this month increased by 156/- per litre (equivalent to 6.94 percent), 142/- per litre (equivalent to 6.87 percent) and 164/- per litre (equivalent to 8.38 percent), respectively.

Likewise, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have increased by 155.57/- per litre (equivalent to 7.34 percent), 141.94/- per litre (equivalent to 7.30 percent) and 163.49/- per litre (equivalent to 8.94 percent), respectively.

Therefore, in Dar es Salaam a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene are retailed at 2,405/-, 2,215/-, and 2,121/- respectively.

The statement further said retail and wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel in the Northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara have increased compared to prices announced last month.

In these regions, the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased by 135/- per litre (equivalent to 5.83percent) and 162/- per litre (equivalent to 7.77percent), respectively.

Similarly, compared to the last month, wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased by 134.48/- per litre (equivalent to 6.16 percent) and 161.43/- per litre (equivalent to 8.26 percent), respectively.

The authority said due to depletion of Kerosene at Tanga storage terminal, Petrol Station Operators in the Northern regions are advised to source Kerosene from Dar es Salaam.

Therefore, the retail prices of Kerosene for those regions are based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and the transport cost to the respective regions.

Furthermore, retail and wholesale prices of petroleum products for Southern regions (Mtwara, Lindi, and Ruvuma) have increased by 139/- per litre (equivalent to 6.07 percent) and TZS 181/- per litre(equivalent to 8.75 percent) respectively.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, the wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel have increased by TZS 138.72/- for a litre (equivalent to 6.41 percent) and 180.73/- for a litre (equivalent to 9.30 percent) respectively.

Due to unavailability of Kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, Petrol Station Operators in the Southern regions are also advised to source Kerosene from Dar es Salaam, the statement said.