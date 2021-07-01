Tanzania: Construction of Water Project Reaches Advanced Stage

Construction of a water project at Nyakato Ward, some 15 kilometres from Bukoba town is at advanced stages following supply of some needed construction materials.

The water project commenced in December, 2020 and was expected to be complete by February, this year.

However, due to lack of construction materials including water pipes and bricks had delayed completion of the project.

Bukoba District Engineer of the Rural Water and Sanitation Authority (RUWASA), Engineer Severin Rugemalira, told this paper that lack of construction materials including bricks and water pipes delayed completion of the project which is expected to supply clean water to Bulugo villagers.

EngRugemalira said plans were underway to procure all required materials through government tendersystem and that the project will be completed before the endof July, this year.

"Construction of a water tank had already been completed. We are waiting for water pipes which will be purchased in bulk through the regional water tender board," he said.

Earlier this year, the late former PresidentJohn Magufulihailed the residents of Nyakato Ward for offering over tenhectares of landfreely for the construction of the VETA project.

The Late Magufuli directed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Water to ensure that they provide electricity and clean water to the surrounding villagers.

He commended the governments of China and the United Kingdom (UK), for supporting Tanzania in various key sectors including education, health and the infrastructure.

He showered the praises during his tour in the region after laying a foundation stone for construction of an international Vocational Education Training Centre (VETA), at Nyakato Ward, in Bukoba Municipal Council which will cost over 22bn/- with support from China government.

Later, he inauguratedthe rehabilitated buildings at Ihungo secondary school, a project which cost a total of 11.1bn/- with support from UK.

"When Tanzania approached the UK after the September 10, 2016 5.9 magnitude earthquake they responded quickly by donating a total of 6.1bn/- for the rehabilitation of the school while the Tanzania government contributed about 4.8bn/-. A friend in need is a friend indeed," he said amid applause.

During her recent tour in the region, Deputy Minister for Water, Engineer MarypriscaMahundiinspected several water projects including the Rusumo Water Supply project, in Ngara district which was being implemented at a cost of 2.7bn/, a loan from the World Bank (WB).

"Corruption has affected this project. I will personally make a close follow-up to know the exact costs. Some engineers under Ruwasa have been colluding with unfaithful consultants to steal taxpayers' funds," she said.

Engineer Mahundi cited an example that there was a project wherebya Consultant issued an estimated cost over 40bn/- but later the project was completed at only 500m/- using the Force Account.

She explained that the government was keen to ensure that all villages access clean and safe water.

"Our target is to ensure that women are relieved from the burden of carrying a bucket of water on their head. The water tanks should supply water directlyto their households,' she said.

However, she appealed to Tanzanians who access tap water to pay their bills appropriately to facilitate implementation of water projects.

She warned the workers of water authorities to avoid issuingunrealistic water bills to customers adding that she recently rejected EWURA's plan of increasing water tariffs until further notice after an evaluation team completes its task.

She further revealed that the government allocated over 117bn/- to 17 regions facing critical water shortages including Kagera Region which was allocated about 9.7bn/-.