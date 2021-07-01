Tanzania: Mwanza Launches 2021 Rock City Marathon

THE 12th edition of the Rock City Marathon was launched in Mwanza yesterday, with the government promising to continue using the grand race to nurture athletic talents, while also promoting local tourism at the same time.

Speaking at the event's launch ceremony, Ilemela District Commissioner, Hassan Elias Masala, who represented Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel, said it was the government's intention to see the marathon become a catalyst for athletes to compete in national and international competitions.

"For the tourism agenda to actually be successful, it is clear that we must have events that can compel our peers from abroad to come and pay us a visit. The presence of such a great marathon will enable us to achieve this, so I urge all stakeholders to come forward to support this event"' said Masala,who also promised to take part in the race.

The race, which is expected to take place on October 24th this year at the Rock City Mall, Mwanza has already successfully attracted sponsors and various stakeholders including TIPER Company, Serengeti Breweries, KCB Bank, Magare Company Limited, Pepsi, Uhai Water, Rock City Mall, Garda World Security Company, Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Azam TV and CF Hospital.

He further appealed to stakeholders and residents from inside and outside the Mwanza city to ensure that they take part in various events that will accompany the race, including visiting tourist attractions in the Lake Zone, participating in the race itself and being part of the race sponsors.

For his part, the coordinator of the race from Capital Plus International, Kasara Naftal said preparations are underway, noting that the main goal is to get more than 5,000 participants to sign up for the race.

"We strive to make adequate preparations which fulfill international standards to enable participants of the race --including international ones -- to have the opportunity to participate fully without any restrictions.

"We do this deliberately so that the participants can be good ambassadors for this race as well as the goal of its establishment -- promoting tourism -- when they return to their regions and nations especially those who come from abroad." he said.

In addition to the 21 km race, the Rock City Marathon is also expected to include other racing groups which are limited to 10 km race for men and women, 5 km corporate level and for people with albinism as well as children aged 7 years and above.

On the registration of the race, Naftal said it is expected to launch officially in July this year online through its website www.rockcitymarathon.co.tz.