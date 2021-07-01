Tanzania: Break Silence On Sexual Violence, Community Told

1 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Community has been advised to report sexual violence incidents as a step towards eradication of the barbaric acts at the family level.

In an exclusive interview with Daily News Online, Kiota Health and Development (KIWOHEDE) project coordinator in Mwanza region, Ms Lulu Makwale called upon the society to take the initiatives, emphasizing that women and girls are the main victims of sexual violence.

"My call to society is to break the silence and report sexual violence happening in its locality," she said and mentioned the type of violence in the society as physical, health, economic and psychological violence.

Explaining roles of KIWOHEDE in fighting against sexual violence, the regional coordinator said the organization deals with rights promotion as well as developing social economical and development approaches gerared to emanicipate marginalized women, children, youth and the community at large.

Currently, she added, the non-governmental organization is executing a project geared to fight gender based violence and sexual corruption among girls and women.

She said the project which is currently being implemented in Mwanza and Kigoma Regions, focuses is to fight child sexual abuse, violence and exploitations, teen pregnancy, early marriages and school dropouts among girls across the country.

The project which is funded by Women Funds Tanzania started in July, 2019 and is expected to be completed this month.

