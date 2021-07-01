Tanzania: Dar Set for Seven-Club Swimming Gala

SEVEN swimming clubs have confirmed to compete in the Tanzania National Junior Championship scheduled this weekend at Shaaban Robert pool in Dar es Salaam.

The clubs involved are Mwanza Swimming Club, Champion Rise, Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC), Bluefins, Taliss, FK Blue Marlins and Lake Swim Club.

This was revealed by the Tanzania Swimming Association Secretary-General, Inviolata Itatiro who said the deadline for clubs confirmation has been closed, and therefore, they are waiting for the thrilling event.

Inviolata added that the event would take action in two days and bring together new talented youth who will compete and procure experience from those competitions.

She said TSA has organised the juniors' event to promote sport and give international exposure and experience to potential swimmers. She stressed that this would also help improve their personal best (PB) times.

"The competition is a continuation of TSA's mission to promote swimming in Tanzania. Points will be allocated for the first-to-10th-place winners," she said.

"It is another year of our youngsters to showcase their talents, hardworking, the commitment they have invested in all year round."

The competition will involve children aged from seven to twelve. They will be grouped into three categories: the first group will be from below seven years; the second group from eight to nine and then those aged from ten to 12 years.

"Points will be allocated for those who finish from the first to the 10th position.

He said the winner will get 20 points, second: 16 points; third (14) points; fourth (12 points); fifth (10 points); sixth (8 points); seventh (6 points), eighth (4 points), ninth (2 points), and 10th: one point," she said.

According to Inviolata, the first winner in each category will pick a gold medal; the second will take silver and the third bronze.

She also revealed that on that occasion, TSA will also stage an open event for the aged swimmers so as to enable younger swimmers of different ages to showcase their skills.