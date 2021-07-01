Tanzania: PM Lauds Three Ministries for Inter-School Games

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has commended three ministries for their efforts in conducting and coordinating the both the Inter-Primary and Secondary Schools Games; UMITASHUMTA and UMISSETA.

The Premier hailed the efforts and good coordination made the Ministries of President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Education, Science and Technology and Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in his closing speech of the 12th parliamentary budget session in Dodoma yesterday.

PM Majaliwa disclosed that the government is impressed with the entice displayed by the participants of games staged in Mtwara, involving best athletes from primary and secondary schools.

"We are witnessing the charm and inspiration in the UMITASHUMTA and UMISSETA as well as the high level of competition. I would like to commend the residents of Mtwara for coming in large numbers to support our children who competed in various games," said the Prime Minister.

He further urged the three ministries to continue with such efforts and coordination for the coming editions of the both Inter-schools games. He called upon the ministry responsible with sports to provide an annual fixture in advance for each year's edition so as to enable the teams to make perfect preparations.

In his official opening speech of the games earlier last month, the Premier insisted on teaching physical education as a subject in all levels of education from low to high as a move will enable to promote sports, create solidarity and strengthen unity and health among the students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added among other benefits of the games is to help children build confidence, become more creative in the studies and daily activities.

Giving examples of a few Tanzanians who have been groomed to stars through the two events, the Premier named Mbwana Samatta ,the national team skipper who plies trade with a Turkish topflight league side,Fenerbahçe S.K, Kelvin John who is in abroad and former NBA star Hasheem Thabeet .

He further added that Teaching colleges need to strengthen Sports Education courses to enable every graduate to pursue coaching skills so as to create as many professionals as possible who will utilize their knowledge in promoting and developing talents from grass root to high level schools.

The two competitions involve about 7,400 young participants from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar regions with UMITASHUMTA said to involve about 3,600 participants.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Majaliwa has wished all the best to the country 's two football giants Simba and Young Africans in their Saturday's 'Dar Derby' at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.