Mozambique: Nyusi Swears New Member of Supreme Court Into Office

1 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday recommended that the country's justice sector should exploit to the maximum the reforms under way in Mozambique, so that it can rise to new challenges.

Speaking at the ceremony where he swore into office Judge Sandra Machatine Ten Jua, as a new member of the Supreme Court, Nyusi pointed out recent changes in the penal code and the penal procedural code, approved by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, in order to simplify legal procedures.

He urged all magistrates to dedicate themselves zealously to their tasks, and to refrain from any practices that could harm the performance of the judicial system.

The president insisted that the judiciary should be more open, should communicate more, and should ensure that its decisions are understood. "It is important to bear in mind the sociology of law", he said, "in order to better understand our communities and their true longings in matters of justice".

Nyusi said he wanted to see "a judiciary proactive in the defence of the constitutional guarantees in the exercise of fundamental rights, but also a judiciary committed to the relentless combat against organised crime, such as drug trafficking, people trafficking, terrorism, corruption, money laundering and kidnapping".

Before her promotion to the Supreme Court, Sandra Ten Jua was the Presiding Judge of the Gaza Provincial Court. On the Supreme Court, she occupies the place left vacant by Joaquim Madeira, who has retired.

