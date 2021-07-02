Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda U20 Team Off to Netherlands for World Champs

The women's U-20 national volleyball team departed the country for the Netherlands on Thursday night ahead of the 2021 FIVB Women's U20 World Championship, which runs from July 9 to 18 in the European country.

Under the tutelage of Christophe Mudahinyuka, the team flew aboard a Qatar Airlines flight at 7pm.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group A alongside Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic. The latter beat Rwanda in straight (3-0) sets at the 2019 World Championships in Mexico.

The Pool A and D games, and all the tournament's knock-outs, will be played in the Netherlands, while Belgium will host Pool B and C preliminaries.

Rwanda and Egypt are representing Africa at the world championships.

Full Squad:

Diane Mpuwezimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Adeline Mutanguha, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi. Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

Groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic.

Group B: Belgium, Argentina, Cuba and Serbia

Group C: Turkey, Poland, USA, and Thailand

Group D: Italy, Russia, Belarus and Egypt

