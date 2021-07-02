Rwanda: APR Place €130,000 Price Tag for Lague Byiringiro's Transfer Deal

APR has put a staggering €130,000 price tag for the services of Lague Byiringiro ahead of his potential move to Swiss side FC Zurich.

The 20-year-old was in Switzerland in April for professional trials with topflight side after the club had expressed interest in signing the striker.

After the trials, Byiringiro returned to help his club seal their record-extending 19th league title and his performance attracted the attention of different foreign clubs including the Swiss outfit who are reportedly still in negotiations with APR over a possible transfer.

Club president Lt Gen Mubarak Muganga says that a deal could be completed anytime should FC Zurich meet their demand.

"Byiringiro's transfer will not go below 130,000 Euros; that is his price tag. And if no team meets what we demand, we will be happy to keep our player," said Muganga.

At just 20, Byiringiro has established himself one of the best strikers not only at his club, but also in the national team, after putting up an impressive performance during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon earlier this year.

Muganga revealed that APR started receiving offers for the prolific striker after the CHAN tournament.

Besides Byiringiro, it is understood that Tanzania superclub SC Simba have APR defensive duo of Fitina Ombolenga and Thierry Manzi on their wish-list.

"We have so far received requests for eight of our key players who are wanted by foreign clubs. If they provide good offers, we will let them go, but if they give them what we afford to pay for them, they will stay with the team," Muganga said.

He said that the club is willing to help more Rwandan players find opportunities to play outside the country and undertake new challenges for the benefits of their careers and the national team's performance on international stage.

"That is why we decided to hire a football agent [Eto'o Mupenzi] to help us in our scouting structure and play a mediation role with clubs interested in our players.

