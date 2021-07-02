Rwanda: Things to Do With Children As the Long Holiday Begins

Yet again the long holiday marking the end of the school year is here and as it was last year; it is fair to say that we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has been the longest school year they have had.

The third term is over and most schools are breaking off on July 1, with only students set to do national exams remaining at school.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday, June 29, released a transportation schedule that will see students, particularly those in boarding schools, start going home between July 1 and July 4.

Yet again it is a holiday of mixed fortunes because the government on Tuesday announced new tighter measures to curb the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus, with the curfew particularly moved to 6pm.

With coronavirus still lingering around, fun activities and mobility will be limited in a period which many consider as 'summer'. There will be a lot more staying home than going out and that means less activities.

With no concerts, no parties or huge gatherings, it is not your usual fun-filled holiday because even family visits are advised against keeping ourselves safe.

However, there is still a lot you can do to make the most of the long break, before kids return to school early September, depending on how the situation will be then.

Below are a few things you can think of doing to keep the kids busy and occupied.

Outdoor activities

It is important to ensure that children do as many outdoor activities as possible at home. With the plants and gardens redundant due to the dry season, there isn't much to do but fun games in the garden and some splashing in water (if you have enough).

This is important to keep them physically active and to trigger their other passions and to bond with nature. Do not let them slouch on the couch to binge on their favourite TV show or cartoons.

Whatever you do, avoid social gatherings like birthdays because these have turned out to be super-spreaders for the virus.

Sports

With sports activities to some extent permitted, be sure to engage the kids in different sports activities as long as they are not public. Go on long walks, hike a hill, jog, play some mini-foot at home, skip a rope, etc, to ensure that they stay in shape. This is also important for their physical and mental wellbeing.

Even the little ones can walk around the neighbourhood with supervision. It is possible for children to become inactive yet they were used to being active at school.

Sports activities are important for physical fitness and fighting obesity.

Informal learning

While holidays are for relaxing and rewinding from a gruelling school year, there are many other things children can learn during holidays, without necessarily feeling like they are in class.

Several schools where applicable have organised summer camp activities.

Check with your school to see what is available, especially considering that the Covid-19 measures could impact on some of the planned activities this summer.

Arts and crafts

Holidays are important for children to discover and concentrate on their other skills. If they love art or being crafty, give them the means to do so. If it is painting, get them the materials. This can greatly whip their creativity and hidden skills.

Managing TV and computer time

As earlier mentioned, parents or guardians need to manage television and computer time. While these are important, limiting them is key as they are likely to distract them and render them inactive or redundant.

Limit how long they spend on gadgets.

If they love football, allow them to enjoy the remaining EURO 2020 games and if they love basketball, the NBA finals are on. Let them enjoy it a bit.

Baking and cooking

There is no better time to explore cooking and baking skills than holidays. You will be surprised how much they will love it.

To make things more exciting, make it a mini bake-off and give them the freedom to come up with their own recipes. They need to know the process of preparing the meals they eat.

Fun reading

Since they are mostly buried in school work, holidays are important for children to read their favourite comic books, novels or magazines. This is important as it hones their reading skills and culture in a fun way. It improves their comprehension and attitude to learning.

House chores

Encourage the kids to clean their bedrooms, lay their beds, wash utensils and mop the floor. This does not only keep them active but it creates a sense of responsibility in them. Put in incentives for a job well done.

Go for a day out

Since hotels and public places are open but with restrictions, one day out for a treat will be highly welcome in these Covid-19 times. Eat out, let them run around and spoil them if you have the means. It's been a tough school year. Everybody wants to let the guards down a bit and enjoy a day out in the sun. They will love it. Make sure you adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

Road trips

A road trip out of home or out of wherever you live can be fun for them. It doesn't have to be very far since 'Guma mu Karere' is on. If you look around your district, there are some places you can drive to and enjoy the sights and sounds without having to exit the car. On top of Mont Kigali or Mont Rebero can be ideal.

Challenges

Create some challenges at home and award the ones who will win. It can be an obstacle challenge, a scrabble game, chess or a mental challenge to crack a riddle or puzzle, a singing competition, etc. This will keep them active.