Nigeria: Before His Arrest, Nnamdi Kanu Lived Like a Star, Flew Private Jets - Govt

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), lived like a star before he was arrested, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, has said.

Kanu was arrested outside the country on Saturday and flown to Nigeria the next day.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja while Justice Binta Nyako ordered that he should be remanded in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) till July 26.

At a briefing on Thursday, Mohammed said security operatives were on the trail of Kanu for two years.

"It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested."

"We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators. While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared," he said.

Mohammed vowed that Kanu will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation's sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

"It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn't get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

"However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him," he said.