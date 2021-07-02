Nigeria: House Kicks Against Lifting Twitter's Suspension

Abuja — The House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind the federal government's decision to suspend the operation of micro-blogging company, Twitter, in the country indefinitely.

The federal government had on June 4, 2021 announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter because it allowed its platform to be used "for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

The House rejected the lifting of the ban during the consideration of the report submitted by its joint committee constituted to investigate the ban.

