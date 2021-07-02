Nigeria: House Kicks Against Lifting Twitter's Suspension

1 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind the federal government's decision to suspend the operation of micro-blogging company, Twitter, in the country indefinitely.

The federal government had on June 4, 2021 announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter because it allowed its platform to be used "for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

The House rejected the lifting of the ban during the consideration of the report submitted by its joint committee constituted to investigate the ban.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X