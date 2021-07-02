Nigeria: Netflix Introduces New Mobile Plan With Partial Download Feature

Last year, Netflix tested two mobile plan options to see if subscribers will embrace them. Following a positive outcome of the tests, the streamer has now launched mobile plan across sub-Saharan Africa.

Forty-three countries in the continent, including Nigeria, can now access the plan which costs as low as N1,200/$3.99, almost 60% of the basic plan.

In rolling out this plan, Netflix understands that people have different entertainment preferences. Adding a mobile plan gives consumers more choice no matter what their budget or requirements.

Data showed that there will be 475 million people using the mobile internet by 2025 in Nigeria and South Africa markets. Moreover, Netflix members within these countries already watch twice more Netflix on their phones than the rest of the world.

Therefore, to ensure a much more enjoyable user experience, Netflix is offering the mobile plan as well as eliminating the problem of prohibited access to titles that are not fully downloaded through the Play Partial Download feature.

According to research done by the streaming platform, the African market is most popular for downloading titles. This feature will enable members to save time and cost as they no longer need to wait for more than 10 minutes for complete downloads before watching their favourite titles.

"We always want to make it easier for members to access their favourite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location," said Keela Robinson, Vice-President of Product Innovation at Netflix. "So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets. We'll begin testing on iOS in the coming months."

A subscriber on the mobile plan still has access to all available Netflix titles.