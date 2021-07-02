Zimbabwe: Radio Presenter KVG Now a Borrowdale Home Owner

1 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular radio presenter Kudzai Violet Gwara also known as KVG is now a proud homeowner in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale.

Sharing the news on social media, KVG could not hide her joy expressing how much the development still felt like a dream.

Wrote KVG in a brief letter to herself.

KVG / Mrs Ellis ❤

I was not ready to post these pictures on Tuesday because it felt unreal... A girl like me being asked to stand in front of people as the Guest of Honour, a girl like me becoming a Homeowner in Borrowdale!!! This is what KVG has done for Vhai for Kudzi... @westpropzimbabwe What more can I say thank you for putting value on my Brand @kensharpezim I am truly humbled Sir thank you so much Chief.

And thank you😊❤ yes you, my number 1 cheerleader when I'm on and off Air.Keep pushing unosvika chete

This comes a few days after another female public figure, Tamy Moyo, inked a deal with vehicle distributing company, ZIMOCO, as its brand ambassador.

Ironically, speaking during the unveiling ceremony where the award-winning Afropop star was also handed car keys to a brand new Haval Jolion, Tamy had hoped for her partnership with ZIMOCO to motivate industry titans toward arts.

