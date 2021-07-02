Kenya: 376 New Covid-19 Cases in Kenya With 9.8% Infection Rate

Nairobi — Kenya's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 376 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,831 tested, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 184,537.

The positivity rate stood at 9.8 percent.

The counties of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa, Busia and Kisumu recorded the highest cases at 174, 37, 27 and 24 respectively.

The Ministry also reported a rise in number of COVID-related fatalities to 3,640, after 6 more deaths were filed from facility audits in the months of April and June.

The number of those who have recovered increased to 126,594 after 910 patients were cleared.

The Ministry said a total of 1,127 patients were admitted to various health facilities while 5,722 patients were under home-based care and isolation.