South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha On the Passing of Music Icon Legend Steve Kekana

1 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo Provincial Government led by Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha mourns the passing of Music icon legend Steve Kekana. Premier Mathabatha has learned with a heavy heart the news of the passing of Kekana at age of 63.

Steve Kekana was born in Zebediela, Limpopo Province on the 4th August 1958. The highly decorated singer-songwriter lost his sight at the age of five and attended a school for the blind in the then Pietersburg now Polokwane. It is during his school years where he preserved and nurtured his love for music.

"Our Province is under a dark cloud as we mourn the death of our beloved musician of Steve Kekana's caliber. He remains an inspiration to us and to persons with disabilities. His dedication and love for music is the living proof that nothing is impossible in life. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, fellow musicians, friends and fans, I wish the Almighty to grant us strength during this difficult time. Your pain is our pain," says Premier Mathabatha.

Kekana has produced more than 44 albums in his career and collaborated with many artists like PJ Powers, the late Hugh Masekela, Joe Nina, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, late Jabu Khanyile to mention a few. He holds LLB and B Juris degrees. He was recently appointed lecturer of law at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

In 1979 and 1989, Kekana won the SABC Black Music Award for best male vocalist. He went on to win numerous awards, including the South African Music Awards (SAMA) Lifetime achievement award in 2018.

