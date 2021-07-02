Rwanda: Students Cautioned Against Violating Covid-19 Measures as Holidays Begin

As students begin their holidays, they are being urged to be vigilant and protect themselves and their communities against coronavirus that has been rampant in the country over the past few weeks.

This call was made on Thursday, July 1, by different officials as the students began their phased repatriation to home districts, an exercise that will take four days and will be carried out in accordance with Covid-19 safety measures.

The exercise is being jointly carried out by the education ministry through the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), Rwanda National Police, the Ministry of Local Government and commuter transport companies, among others.

Students from different districts that are headed to or transiting through Kigali were being received at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo from where they were put on homebound buses, while others were picked from there by their families.

"We are advising the students who are going to their families not to flout Covid-19 preventive measures. That is why no effort was spared to ensure their safe return to their families. We are also using the opportunity to urge them to observe these measures when they get home," said Anthony Kulamba, the general manager in charge of transport regulation at RURA.

He added: "The students who are going home today (Thursday) are from all districts of Kigali City, then Huye, Gisagara, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru in Southern Province, Rutsiro, Karongi and Rusizi in Western Province and Bugesera in Eastern Province. The rest will go home from tomorrow until Sunday."

As students arrived at the stadium, each had their temperature taken and had to wash their hands before being directed to the buses to their respective home districts.

Guides were on hand to ensure social distance is maintained within the vicinity of the stadium and each student had to keep his or her mask properly on. Buses were lined up according to their designated routes.

We mobilized as many buses as possible to ensure students are transported in proper condition, Kuramba said.

"We have also urged drivers to remind students to maintain all preventive measures during the journey. As they return home for holidays, it's not time to meet with their friends. Buses will get them to their home districts from where the directors of education will coordinate their safe return to their families," Kuramba says.

All students will return home for their end-of-year holidays other than those in candidate classes who will remain at school until their exams are done. According to the timetable, the exams will take place from July 12 starting with Primary Leaving Examinations.

Bernard Bahati, Director General of NESA says "This activity of dispatching students to their families is not being done for the first time, but we are now more stringent to ensure they return in safety of the rampant virus."

"The students who remained at school preparing for their national exams are also being mobilized to maintain measures against Covid-19 as they revise. Fortunately, those staying at school are few and so social distance will be adequately observed."

No student missed exams

He added that no students missed their third term exams due to the new Covid-19 guidelines, adding that all non-candidates students have completed their exams, except those with special cases in different schools.

A directive was issued by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, June 29 ordering non-candidate students to return home starting July 1 owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases mainly in the City of Kigali.

However, NESA officials say that all students have since completed exams and only waiting for their report cards, which they can get at a later stage.

Meanwhile, parents and students who spoke to The New Times made the assurance that they will ensure the holidays pass in relative safety of the pandemic.

Joselyne Uwimbabazi, a parent who had come to pick her child who studies at the College Immaculee Conception Save in Gisagara District told The New Times that; "We came here to pick our children. We miss them but the preventive measures must be observed as well; no hugging. We will continue to protect them and urge them to avoid unnecessary movements."

Similar sentiments were echoed by students who promised to take the lead in maintaining Covid-19 measures.

"The term was good, apart from this pandemic, we concluded all exams and we will wait for the results at home and we shall continue playing our role in preventing the spreading of Covid-19," said Edmond Ndikumana, who studies at APADE in Kicukiro District.

He was headed to Kayonza District, where his family lives.

Alice Umumararungu, a student at ETO Nyamata in Bugesera District told The New Times that; "we have kept ourselves safe from the virus while at school; we are masked up, we have been washing our hands and maintained social distance. We will continue to do this at home in order to protect ourselves and our families."

According to the calendar by the Ministry of Education, the students from Nyanza in Southern Province, Rubavu and Nyabihu in Western Province, Rwamagana, and Kayonza in Eastern Province and Gicumbi and Rulindo in Northern Province will depart on Friday, July 2.

On Saturday, July 3, the students from Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Kirehe, and Ngoma in Eastern, Ruhango in Southern, Musanze and Gakenke in Northern Province will go home too.

The last day of departing students to their families is on Sunday, July 4, when the students from Muhanga and Kamonyi in Southern, Burera in Northern and Ngororero in Western will be getting home too.