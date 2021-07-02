Rwanda Ready to Restore Ties With Burundi - PM Ngirente

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has reiterated Rwanda's commitment to restore ties with Burundi, six years after a rift between the two countries emerged.

The leader of government made the remarks on Thursday, July 1, in Bujumbura, Burundi where he had travelled for the country's 59th Independence Day celebrations.

During his address, the premier expressed Rwanda's political will to restore relations with its southern neighbor.

"I am convinced that we are ready to work for the consolidation and promotion of our existing relations of friendship and cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people," he said, reiterating his gratitude for the invitation by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Ngirente said that time is ripe for the two sister nations to uphold the shared foundations and aim for the sustainable development of their peoples.

"This is the right time for Burundi and Rwanda to build on our existing strong foundation of historical and cultural linkages in order to achieve prosperity and development," he noted.

New historic page

Echoing the voice of Ngirente on the need to work on restoring ties, Ndayishimiye emphasized that it is time for the two countries to open up a new historic page in their relations.

"There is a chapter that we (Rwanda and Burundi) have been writing, but I hope it is time for us to open up a fresh page," he commented after Ngirente's address.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Peacekeeping Burundi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us leave the past behind, and open a new chapter," he added.

The Burundian head of state also described the historic visit by the premier as a symbol of political will on the part of Rwanda to restore the relations.

Rwanda and Burundi, which were both under Belgian colony got independence on the same day.

The sister nations' affairs deteriorated in 2015 when the late President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third controversial term that plunged his country into violence.

At that time, the government of Rwanda expressed concerns about increasing reports of unrest and violence targeting unarmed Rwandan civilians residing in Burundi.

The diplomatic relations also worsened when Burundi expelled Rwanda's envoy Desire Nyaruhirira.

Since Ndayishimiye's ascension to power, there have been a couple of bilateral talks - including a meeting of foreign ministers - held between both sides as part of the process to normalize ties.