Rwanda: WASAC Boss Alfred Byigero Dismissed

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Thursday, July 1, issued a notice announcing the dismissal of Alfred Dusenge Byigero, the CEO of Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

No reason was given for his dismissal.

"Today 1st July 2021, Mr. Alfred Dusenge Byigero has been dismissed from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Corporation with immediate effect," the notice reads.

He will temporarily be replaced by Gisele Umuhumuza, who has been serving as the Deputy CEO.

Byigero has headed the utility body since December last year when he was appointed by the cabinet, as part of the changes made in the top leadership of different parastatals including Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), WASAC and the Business Development Fund (BDF).

He had replaced Aimé Muzola in the position.

Byigero had previously worked as a Deputy CEO at the same institution, prior to which he worked in different capacities in the energy sector.