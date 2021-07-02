Western Sahara: Sahrawi Prime Minister Congratulates His Algerian Counterpart On His Appointment As Head of the Government

1 July 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Sahrawi Republic) — The Prime Minister of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Mr. Bucharaya Hamudi Beyún, congratulated his Algerian counterpart, Mr. Aiman Bin Abderrahman, for his recent appointment as head of his country's government.

"I am very pleased to convey to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the Saharawi government and people, my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your appointment by President Tebboune as Prime Minister of the sister Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria, asking the May Almighty guide your steps in this noble mission of working for the good, security, honor and prosperity of our beloved Algeria ", highlights the letter from the Prime Minister of the SADR.

Prime Minister Beyún also expressed "our sincere will and firm determination to make all possible efforts to strengthen and support the relations of brotherhood and alliance existing between the two countries and the Algerian and Saharawi peoples, at the service of the values, principles, interests and a common destiny that unites our two States ".

According to a statement made public by the Algerian presidency, Mr. Aiman Bin Abderrahman was appointed yesterday by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as Prime Minister of Algeria, entrusting him with "the mission of continuing consultations with political parties and civil society to form a government as soon as possible". SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X