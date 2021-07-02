Western Sahara: Sahrawi Prime Minister Congratulates His Algerian Counterpart On His Appointment As Head of the Government

Bir Lehlu (Sahrawi Republic) — The Prime Minister of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Mr. Bucharaya Hamudi Beyún, congratulated his Algerian counterpart, Mr. Aiman Bin Abderrahman, for his recent appointment as head of his country's government.

"I am very pleased to convey to you, on my behalf and on behalf of the Saharawi government and people, my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your appointment by President Tebboune as Prime Minister of the sister Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria, asking the May Almighty guide your steps in this noble mission of working for the good, security, honor and prosperity of our beloved Algeria ", highlights the letter from the Prime Minister of the SADR.

Prime Minister Beyún also expressed "our sincere will and firm determination to make all possible efforts to strengthen and support the relations of brotherhood and alliance existing between the two countries and the Algerian and Saharawi peoples, at the service of the values, principles, interests and a common destiny that unites our two States ".

According to a statement made public by the Algerian presidency, Mr. Aiman Bin Abderrahman was appointed yesterday by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as Prime Minister of Algeria, entrusting him with "the mission of continuing consultations with political parties and civil society to form a government as soon as possible". SPS