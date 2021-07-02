Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ginda (2) and Afabet (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (26), Southern (19), and Southern Red Sea (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 73-year old patient in the Central Region and a 70-year old patient in the Southern Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,559 while the number of deaths has increased to 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,028.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

01 July 2021