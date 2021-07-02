Eritrea: Halay Technical School Graduates 94 Students

1 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 July 2021 - Halay Technical School located in Asmara has in its 8th commencement graduated 94 students including 32 females in Computer Maintenance and Networking as well as Machine Shop.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Director of the school, Mr. Raguel Tekle said that Halay Technical School used to be called 'Pavoni Technical Institute' and was providing advanced diploma courses in Machine Shop and Computer Technology graduating a total of 151 students from 1996-2004.

He further stated that after restructuring in 2011, the school has been receiving grade 10 students from high schools and has been providing two-year Certificate courses, and thus so far it has graduated 372 students including 102 females.

Mr. Measho Gebretinsae, head of Supervision and Quality Control at the Ministry of Education, on his part, indicated that human resources development is the cornerstone of the national development program and that the Government of Eritrea is making a substantial investment with a view to promoting technical and vocational education and as a result, several technical schools have been put in place across the country.

He further called on the graduates to play a due part in the nation-building process.

The graduates on their part expressed readiness to live up to expectations.

