Morocco: Personal Data - Morocco, Burkina Faso Strengthen Their Cooperation

28 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The National Commission for the Supervision of Personal Data Protection (CNDP) and the Commission of Informatics and Liberties (CIL) of Burkina Faso signed, on Monday in Rabat, a cooperation protocol on the establishment of a bilateral mechanism of collaboration.

Under this protocol, inked by CNDP president Omar Seghrouchni and CIL head Marguerite Ouedraogo Bonane, both parties are jointly committed to ensuring the best possible protection of personal data.

The agreement aims to provide an effective framework for cross-border processing between Morocco and Burkina Faso, with both authorities also committed to promoting digital trust in Africa, through the DATA TIKA-Poupeleem program.

"Poupeleem" means "trust" in Mossi language, the most spoken in Burkina Faso, said Seghrouchni, noting that the ambition is to deploy the program DATA TIKA, launched in July 2020 by the CNDP, in all African languages and ensure that Africa is a continent of data exchange, to boost economic exchanges.

In addition to aspects related to cooperation and exchange of information and expertise, the protocol provides for forward-looking clauses because the field of data protection is "constantly evolving and requires us to project into the future issues," said CNDP president in a statement to MAP TV channel "M24".

For her part, Marguerite Ouedraogo Bonane stressed that the agreement provides for the usual actions that the two authorities carry out in the field, including those related to information, awareness and management of complaints from victims of cybercrime.

