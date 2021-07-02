Tanzania: Special Audit Report Clears Tanzania's Central Bank As Cag Unearths Flaws At Treasury

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received a special audit report of the Central Bank of Tanzania (BOT) for a period of three months.

The report which was submitted by Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma Capital City, Thursday, revealed that all transactions made from January to March, this year, adhered to BOT's regulations.

However, the report unearthed flaws in the transactions made between the Treasury and two public institutions.

A State House statement issued on Thursday said that the CAG's report uncovered that the Treasury made double payments for the same activity to Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) and Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) or delay to spend approved cash.

The report also revealed that there was a delay in paying contractors as soon as they accomplished their tasks as a result of growing debts due to interests.

The statement added: "Other flaws were expenditure made out of budget to some unplanned projects."

On March 28, this year President Samia directed the CAG Charles Kichere to conduct a special audit on all transactions made by the lender of the last resort between January and March 2021.

Meanwhile, the Head of State received a report on preparation of the next year's Population and Housing Census.

Submitting the dossier to the President, Director General of the Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Albina Chuwa said the 2022 census will be conducted digitally based on existing government systems at all administrative levels in both Mainland and Isles.

Pre-test, data quality control and other related census activities, according to Dr Chuwa, will be conducted in August, this year.