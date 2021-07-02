Burkina Faso: Ouagadougou Municipality Names Street in Honor of Pope Benedict XVI

18 June 2021
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Ouagadougou — The apostolic nuncio to Burkina Faso and Niger, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty has acknowledged the mayor and the municipality of Ouagadougou for honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a street.

The street which connects the apostolic nunciature in the Ouaga 2000 district was named Pope Benedict XVI street to pay homage to the Pope Emeritus who erected this apostolic nunciature in Ouagadougou on June 12, 2007 and who appointed the first apostolic nuncio resident in Burkina Faso.

"Having a diplomatic mission is both a declaration and a commitment to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations, and there is no better way to do this than to be physically present," said Archbishop Crotty who took the opportunity to express his joy at representing the Pope in this country.

"Indeed, the greatest joy for me to be the representative of Pope Francis is to make him present wherever I go. A presence made possible by Pope Benedict XVI who established this diplomatic mission of the Holy See in Burkina Faso and Niger here in Ouagadougou," the nuncio said on June 11.

He also paid homage to his predecessors to the nunciature of Burkina Faso and Niger, but also to the government which made available to the Holy See the land on which the nunciature is built.

According to archbishop Crotty the nunciature "is a truly lasting legacy which has required the efforts of many people, and I would also like to thank the architect, the builders and all those who participated in the construction of this magnificent apostolic nunciature."

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CISA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X