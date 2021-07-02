Kenya: Migori MCAs Pass Sh8.8 Billion Budget Amid Opposition

1 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ian Byron

A section of Migori MCAs on Wednesday stormed out of a plenary session to discuss the Sh8.8 billion 2021/22 budget claiming that it was inflated.

This will be the biggest budget for Migori County since the onset of devolution.

Ntimaru East MCA Augustine Mwise and his Central Kanyamkago counterpart Alex Akugo led some disgruntled MCAs out of the plenary after their efforts to have the budget scaled down were thwarted by the presiding Speaker.

The MCAs, however, unanimously endorsed the budget that was tabled by the Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairperson and Kaler Ward Representative Thomas Akungo.

In the budget, Sh2.9 billion has been set aside for development while Sh5.8 billion will be spent on recurrent expenditure. An additional Sh2.8 billion has been allocated for county government operations.

Departments of Health, Roads, Transport and Public Works as well as the County Assembly are the biggest beneficiaries, with the three getting an allocation of Sh2.2 billion, Sh1.3 billion and Sh1.1 billion respectively.

Environment, Natural Resources and Disaster Management, Trade and Tourism department and County Attorney's office are some of the departments that received lower allocations after they were allocated Sh2.3 million, Sh1.6 million and Sh90.5 million respectively.

The Sh90 million earlier set aside for the county attorney's office sparked protest from a section of the MCAs.

"It beats logic to set such a huge allocation for an office whose mandate is not clearly defined. This sums up to misuse of public funds at a time the electorate are grappling with tough economic times," noted Mr Akugo.

He claimed that previous allocations for house committees were underutilised yet the balance could not be accounted for.

The presiding Speaker George Omamba said all the budgetary allocations had been "thoroughly scrutinised" before the budget was passed.

"All the allocations we have passed today are justified. The committee even scaled down the budget further and was convinced that all that was presented before MCAs were deemed necessary," Mr Omamba noted.

