Kenya: Kiambu Hosts Mountain Classic

The 2021 edition of the annual Mountain Classic golf tournament, one of the most popular club events in the country, will he held at its current home, Kiambu Golf Club this weekend.

The tournament has attracted a field of 128 players.

Started by the "Mountain Tigers" group, which draws its members from Embu and Meru, this year's event is celebrating its 13th anniversary having started in 2008.

It is sponsored this year by the Mountain Tigers, who include former Kiambu Golf Club chairman Fredrick Njagi, Martin Nyaga, Paul Kaumbutho, David Nyaga and Larry Njue.

Coming soon after the recent tree planting trip to the privately owned Embu Golf Club and Resort by the Mountain Tigers, this year's tournament will be a low-key Mountain Classic event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Njagi.

"We will have to strictly observe the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus which has forced the cancellation of golf and other social events in some parts of the country," said Njagi, who is among those vying for the Mountain Tigers' reserved prize.

The Windhoek International Pairs qualifying series moves to Vet Lab Sports Club.

Fifty pairs were drawn in the eighth leg of the series where the top five pairs will qualify for the national finals to be held next month.

The top three pairs from the national finals will earn a trip to Portugal for the World finals from October 26 to 30.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

So far, the qualifying rounds have taken place at Royal, Sigona, Railway, Nyanza, Limuru and Nyeri whose event was held last weekend.

From Vet Lab, the next stop will be Karen Country Club on July 17, with Nakuru and Nyali to host their qualifiers on July 24.

In the ladies calendar, leading lady golfers will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club this weekend for the Royal Ladies Open leading the hunt for the Silver division title will be Serah Khanyereri, Agnes Nyakio, Mercy Nyanchama, Naomi Wafula, and Ashley Awuor all of whom are products of the Rose Naliaka Academy.

Taking on the youngsters, will be veteran Florence Maina, Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairman Sarah Hoare, Esther Chumo, and Mwongeli Nzioka among others.

At Karen Country Club over 200 players were drawn for the ICEA Lion Group tournament that was postponed earlier on following the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An array of prizes awaits those who will manage to emerge top at the end of the day in what promises to be a thrilling event.