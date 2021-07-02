Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 376 New Cases, 910 Recoveries

Kenya has recorded 376 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 3,831 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday said the country's positivity rate is now 9.8 per cent, an increase from 8.8 per cent the previous day.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 184,537 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,963,532.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest patient was an eleven-month-old baby and the oldest 91 years. From the new cases, there are 363 Kenyans and 13 foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 230 are male while 146 are female.

910 recoveries

Nairobi County continues to lead with the number of new infections per county with174 cases. It is followed by Uasin Gishu 37, Mombasa 27, Busia 24, Kisumu 24, Siaya 19, Kwale 7, Kakamega 7, Nyamira 7, Taita Taveta 7, Nakuru 6, Nandi 6, Kericho 6, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Bungoma 3, Vihiga 2, Kirinyaga 2, Murang'a 2, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay and Kiambu 1 case each.

CS Mutahi Kagwe said 910 patients have recovered from the virus, 516 from the Home Based and Isolation Care programme while 394 are from various health facilities.

The total recoveries now stand at 126,594 out of whom 91,514 are from Home Based Care and Isolation programme, while 35,080 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, six patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June 2021

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of 1,127 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 5,722 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

General wards

One hundred and thirty patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support while 53 are on supplemental oxygen. Thirty eight patients are under observation. Another 168 patients are separately on oxygen, with 153 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units.

As of Thursday 1,417,100, vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,010,954 while second doses are 406,146.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.2 per cent, with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 per cent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were aged 58 years and above 127,008, Others 109,918, health workers 84,432, teachers 54,074 while security officers are at 30,714.