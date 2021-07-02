Kenya: Hunter Freed on Sh100,000 Bond After Denying Possessing Dikdik Carcass

A Kajiado hunter who was allegedly found with a dikdik in his home in Saikeri village has made a u-turn and denied charges of possessing an animal carcass.

Joshua Ladapash had pleaded guilty to the charge before Kibera law courts on Monday.

Before changing his mind, Ladapash was awaiting the presentation by the prosecution of facts before sentencing.

On Monday, he had told the court that it was true he was found by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers with the dead animal weighing 5kg but claimed that it had been killed by his dogs.

Ladapash was arrested at his home allegedly while slaughtering the animal.

The court heard that KWS officers in Nairobi had received a tip-off about Ladapash and his accomplices' hunting mission and they proceeded to his village.

They surrounded his home after they heard the animal making a noise supposedly during slaughtering.

The officers told the court that they found the suspect had already killed the animal.

The carcass has been photographed before disposal and only the photos will be presented in court in the future.

On Thursday, Ladapash was released on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on July 15 for pre-trials and setting hearing dates.