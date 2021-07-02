Zimbabwe: 'We'll End Hunger, Poverty'

Zimbabwe stands ready to play its part to end hunger and poverty, through collaborative efforts with other nations as well as supporting the critical agricultural sector, President Mnangagwa said.

Addressing a virtual United Pre-Food Systems Summit Dialogue that was hosted by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, the President said as the world moves towards eradicating hunger and ending poverty, institutions of higher learning must be roped in to offer innovation that climate-proofs the vital agriculture sector.

Several African countries were represented at the virtual meeting that sets the continent agenda ahead of the summit in October this year.

The President said the National Dialogue, "Agriculture Production and Food System Transformation" highlights the centrality of a multiple stakeholder approach to agriculture transformation.

"As we engage in this dialogue, it is also important that African countries systematically proffer an all inclusive course that builds on efforts already underway through various key players.

"In the case of Zimbabwe, the present economic blueprint the National (2021-2025) as well as Development Strategy-1, the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, situates the agriculture sector as having a critical role in the overall development and growth of the economy.

"This is anchored on food and nutrition security, import substitution, exports generation, employment creation and the raising of household incomes," the President said.

Towards sustaining agricultural production and productivity, the President said Zimbabwe has made various key interventions that will increase output and ensure food security.

"This has led to the prioritisation of climate-proofed production and productivity, with regards to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

"Equally, enhancing sustainable production and productivity in maize, traditional grains and soya beans, along with the associated value chains development, remain high on the agenda.

"Additionally, supportive policy instruments and institutions have had far reaching positive impacts on farmers' access to mechanisation and finance; capacity building and agro- processing facilities. The setting up of agro-based rural industry structures and systems is also on course," he said.

Apart from that Zimbabwe, which is sitting on a bumper harvest is also focusing on ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, shifting to sustainable consumption patterns, boosting the nature positive production at sufficient scale and advancing equitable livelihoods and value distribution and building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.

"The Food Systems Dialogues provide practical lessons and shared knowledge on additional measures to strengthen our respective Food Systems. The perspectives shared on this forum further support evidence-based policy making," he said.