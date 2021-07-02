Zimbabwe: President Pledges to Emulate Nkomo's Legacy

THE late Vice President Joshua Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999 was a great man whose legacy of love, unity and peace shall always be followed, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Tweeting on micro-blogging platform Twitter, the President described the late national hero, who was affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe as a visionary leader.

"Twenty two years ago today, Zimbabwe lost a great man. Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo is a hero of the liberation struggle, a man of the people, and a visionary who built a better Zimbabwe. Every day we strive to continue your legacy of unity, love, and peace," said the President.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the inspiring works of the late Father Zimbabwe, also known as Chibwechitedza, would forever be imprinted in the country's history.

"We shall continue to cherish the values that Dr Nkomo stood for, among them unity, freedom, peace, patriotism, Ubuntu/Hunhu, non-racialism, selfless dedication to national duty and land reform."

The death of one of Zimbabwe's founding fathers Dr Nkomo sent shock waves across the world with eminent leaders at the time describing him as a fearless freedom fighter whose vision was to see a free and united Zimbabwe.

Then South African President Thabo Mbeki said: "On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, allow me to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and the bereaved family of Mr Joshua Nkomo.

"Many amongst us may not be aware that Comrade Nkomo bequeathed a legacy of patriotic unity and cooperation which has served as an inspiring example to South Africans. The importance of this legacy is even more relevant to our continent today.

"At this moment of grief for the people of Zimbabwe, we share the pain and sorrow that has been brought upon you by the loss of such a senior and important member of the Government and an outstanding figure in your struggle for liberation."

The late former leader of the State of Palestine, Cde Yasser Arafat, consoled Zimbabwe at the loss of "a great son."

Former South African President, the late Nelson Mandela said: "He was one of those freedom fighters who stood up for justice at a most difficult time in the course of our struggle. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

The then Organisation of African Unity (now African Union secretary-general, the late Dr Salim Ahmed Salim said:"I wish to convey our condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the loss of a veteran and respected leader in the liberation of Zimbabwe and that of Africa as a whole.

"His admirable sense of patriotism, courage and determination in the pursuit of higher human ideas, are virtues that have inspired many of us and that we will always cherish," said Dr Salim.

Nigerian statesman Olusegun Obasanjo also paid tribute to Dr Nkomo saying: "Cde Nkomo was an indomitable fighter for African liberation and particularly for the independence of Zimbabwe. An astute politician and patriot, this heroic figure will be remembered equally for the spirit of cooperation between him and your good self which guaranteed peace stability and progress that Zimbabwe has enjoyed over many years after independence."

The late former Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, with whom Chibwechitedza closely worked with during the liberation struggle said: "His leadership qualities can be measured by the success of the Unity Accord.

"This is the kind of leadership Africa needs in order to achieve a peaceful continent. Of all the politicians I worked with in the fight against colonialism, Nkomo showed unique heroism."