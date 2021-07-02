Zimbabwe: First Lady's Prayer Week Embraced

CHURCH leaders across various religious denominations countrywide have described the ongoing national week of prayer, which entered its fourth day yesterday, as a timely intervention that will save lives at a time when the country was battling a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic and other ailments.

The week of prayer started on June 28 and is scheduled to end on July 4.

During this period, people were urged to pray against challenges affecting the country like drug and alcohol abuse, ritual killings of children and teen pregnancies, among many others.

Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across the world including here in Zimbabwe where it has claimed nearly 1 800 people since March last year when it was first detected here.

On Wednesday this week alone, 28 people succumbed to Covid-19 across the country's provinces.

The cases have continued rising, prompting President Mnangagwa to introduce a strict Level Four lockdown as part of measures to protect the nation.

In support of the First Lady's call for the week of prayer, Bishop Edmore Chihota of Methodist Church in Zimbabwe implored the nation to heed the call for prayer in times like these when people were dying in large numbers worldwide due to Covid-19.

"In appreciation of the First Lady's call to seven days of national prayer and fasting, surely the people of God should hold fast the nation in prayer against the ills caused by Covid-19 which is demonic in nature. We call the nation to pray without ceasing for God will hear our prayers," he said.

Bishop Chihota quoted Psalms 46:1 which reads: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

He also read Mark 11:24: "Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it and it shall be yours".

Reverend Panganai Vitalis Makarichi of Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe said the call for prayer and fasting by the First Lady was to a larger extent mitigating against the devastating effects caused by Covid-19.

"In our present day, we are very much aware of national and international disasters which are happening on a massive scale. As a nation we must learn how to respond in prayer and in action during such disasters and calamities.

"God has, however, made a provision for us in His word to run to Him in times of trouble. This is highlighted in these verses from the Bible; Psalm 91:2 " . . . I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust."

Psalm 18:6 " . . . In my distress I called upon the Lord, and cried unto my God and He heard my voice from his temple, and my cry came before Him, even into his ears . . ."

"This shows that our struggles develop our strengths therefore, the continuous call for prayer and fasting by Her Excellency, the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is to a large extent mitigating against the devastating effects caused by Covid-19. It also promotes a national prayer culture for the people of Zimbabwe. It is a legacy that will be passed on to generations to come," he said.

Rev Makarichi said initiatives of this nature afforded the nation an opportunity to cry for God's intervention during disasters like Covid-19 and also to repent.

"God is a prayer answering God, for He will indeed through these prayers take away this Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges from within our midst and His name will forever be glorified," said Rev Makarichi.

Another Man of God, Pastor Aaron Rusukira of the Seventh Day Adventist Church weighed in saying it was important for the nation to embrace the First Lady's call for prayer.

"We have a raging Covid-19 pandemic in our country. Everyone is affected, infected and inflicted across the political, religious, economic, tribal and economic divide. Our First Lady is calling us to unite in prayer. Her Excellency appreciates that in times like these, God is not part of our hope, He is our only hope. 1Timothy 2:1."

"First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people . .. " Let us therefore pray for all. God bless and prosper our beloved country Zimbabwe," he said.

Bishop Dr Patience Hove of El Shadai Ministries International praised the First Lady for calling for prayer and fasting which she said augured well for the nation.

"There are a lot of things that are going on in our nation. We have the problem of the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept our nation.

"We also have the drug abuse by mostly youths, ritual killings of children and a lot of other things that are going on in our nation that need God to intervene.

"As a nation let us all rally behind this call and join our First Lady in prayer and fasting for the benefit of our nation," she said.

ZAOGA FIF's Pastor Bertha Shayamano said; "Zimbabwe all we need is to choose to be people of prayer. Let us be determined to pray and pray earnestly. It's not in meeting in large numbers that we can pray to God Almighty.

"We can come together spiritually whilst we are in our different closets, in our homes wherever we are as individuals we have a mandate to pray for our nation. Prayer is a powerful force. Let's continue to humble ourselves as we pray to God our Creator. His answer is Yes and Amen," she said.

A devout Christian Mr George Mhlanga said the Bible was full of accounts of God's power over nations, sicknesses, famines and even death .

"We tap and connect into that all surpassing power of God through prayer.

"Prayer is the portal that brings the power of heaven down to earth. In other words, prayer is God's requisition system for a believer. Jesus told us that whatever we shall ask of the father in His name, he will give unto us.

Through prayer we can bind the Covid-19 pandemic and pray for the release of God's grace over our nation in all areas.

Nothing is too hard or too difficult for our God for with God all things are possible.

We are in serious need of healing globally and our nation needs prosperity of God. It is only through prayer that we invoke God's power over the pandemic and our nation."

This is not the first time the First Lady has been actively involved in praying for the nation as she has done so several times before.

She said nothing beats the power of prayer and implored the nation to come together in prayer and fasting.