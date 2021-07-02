Zimbabwe: Justice Chigumba Raps Fake News

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has dismissed as false and malicious some reports circulating on social media alleging that she was chairing a committee in which some organisations were distributing working capital and financial aid to entrepreneurs as part of the economic recovery programme in the wake of Covid-19.

The matter has since been brought to the attention of the relevant law enforcement authorities who are now investigating the case.

In a statement, Justice Chigumba said such messages were false and should be discarded with the contempt they deserve.

"The Hon. Justice, Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba notes with grave concern some messages circulating on social media that an alleged department of Local Economic Development has partnered with the International Economic Development Council and Africa Investment Forum to give out working capital and financial aid to entrepreneurs as part of the economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

"The messages allege that there is a grants committee which, I, Priscilla Chigumba chair and thus the messages invite interested persons wishing to be considered in this program to send their application forms to an email attributed to me (Justice Chigumba)," she said.

She added, "Through this notice the public is hereby notified that the messages are false and should be discarded with the contempt they deserve."