Malawi: MP Ganda Re-Elected As Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee Chair

Members of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament on Thursday, July 1, 2021, unanimously voted for Gladys Ganda at Parliament in Lilongwe to continue as Chairperson in the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Ganda, who is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Lalanje, confirmed in an interview on Thursday that she has indeed been tasked to chair the committee for another term.

She was first elected Chairperson in August 2020 to replace Sosten Gwengwe of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who had been appointed cabinet minister in President Lazarus Chakwera's government.

Members of the committee are proposed by political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The Budget and Finance Committee is appointed by the House pursuant to Section 56 (7) of the Constitution to consider matters relating to the national budget and government taxation policies.

The committee reports on economic issues, statistical information, internal agreements, and reports on economic and policy statements. It is also responsible for sharpening public awareness of the budget and government financial and economic policies so as to encourage informed debate on the budget among Malawians.

The committee also advises the National Assembly on government's domestic and international borrowing policies; it studies government taxation policies as well as reporting on the same to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, including other relevant stakeholders such as bilateral and multilateral partners.

The Budget and Finance Committee also reviews bills that have financial and budget implications and any other matter that the House may refer to it. On top of this, the committee is also tasked with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the budget throughout its cycle, and to report on its findings to the House for action.

Ganda first contested for the Nsanje Lalanje parliamentary seat in a by-election that took place in October 2017. She lost to Lawrence Sitolo of MCP. And she bounced back to win the seat in the May 2019 election to begin her first term as parliamentarian. Her election to the position of Chairperson for the Budget and Finance Committee has been buoyed by her deeper knowledge in finance and taxation as well as her vast experience in finance and banking services having worked in the banking sector for many years.

Ganda holds a Bachelor of Science Degree obtained from University of Malawi's Chancellor College. She also holds an MBA from Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town (UCT) and an ACCA Diploma in Financial Management. Before winning the Nsanje Lalanje parliamentary seat, Ganda was Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Oil Company Limited (NOCMA).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For over 20 years, Ganda worked for National Bank of Malawi (NBM) where she rose to the position of Service Centre Manager for Capital City after she had also undergone through various short courses and continuous training. She has worked in various departments for the bank including holding the positions of Account Relationship Manager; Business Development Manager in Corporate Banking Division; Senior Manager handling project finance, public sector and also she was a Senior Manager in wholesale banking.

The Nsanje Lalanje MP also has vast knowledge in banking strategy, design and creativity; company analysis, marketing, credit risk, financial and general management, modern relationship management concepts and approaches; project finance and management.