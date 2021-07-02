West Africa: PTCIJ Launches Climate Change Media Fellowship for West Africa

2 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), through its Natural Resources Programme (NAREP), is pleased to invite journalists, media professionals, researchers and analysts for its inaugural climate change media fellowship across west Africa.

NAREP aims to strengthen the capacity of media and civil society to carry out deep and impactful reporting as well as advocacy around issues relating to natural resources, extractives and climate change.

According to Akintunde Babatunde, Program Manager of the programme, "Climate change is one of the defining issues of this century. Its impacts are already being felt across West Africa and that is why we decided to launch this fellowship to interrogate the impacts of climate change in West Africa while producing knowledge products to impact climate mitigation policies."

"Through this fellowship, NAREP aims to raise public awareness by shedding light on important climate change issues in West Africa including evidence of, and solutions to the crises."

Who can apply?

The fellowship which will last for three months is open to journalists, policy analysts and researchers working around climate change-related issues in any of these English-speaking West African countries: Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria.

Benefits

Training and mentorship opportunities for fellows

Monthly stipend and data allowance

Media appearances on topical climate change issues

Application Guidelines

Please note the following Guidelines:

Pitches/research proposals must be centred around climate change in West Africa (you can focus on a country)

Applicants must have relevant experience in investigative reporting, research, or policy analysis.

Female journalists/researchers are encouraged to apply.

Applicants living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Click here to apply.

The deadline for submission is 16th July 2021.

