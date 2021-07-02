Nigeria: AfCFTA to Open Delta to International Market, Says Minister

2 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Omon-Julius Onabu

Asaba — The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, has promised to help open Delta State to the international market through proper harnessing and value-added packaging of its export potential in oil palm, aquaculture and other products that are in high demand in the larger African market.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Trade in the ministry, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar, stated this yesterday in Asaba, the stste capital, as the head of the delegation of the National Action Committee (NAC) on the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) on a two-day tour of the state.

Adebayo, who noted that Delta is the sixth state visited by his team to discuss modalities for expanding the opportunities that abound in the larger African market for made-in-Nigeria products, assured the state that the federal government would guide against Nigeria being used as a dumping ground for unmarked substandard and harmful products from other countries on the continent.

Under the trade agreement with the AfCFTA, effective machinery has been established for settlement and dispute resolution in order to ensure peace and harmonious working relationship among African countries.

Moreover, under the AfCFTA initiative, other countries have agreed to liberalise 90 percent of the products in the market, he revealed.

"That is why we are working with state governments to identify products of comparative advantage to ensure that the various programmes and initiatives on exports will add value to enable it go into African market," the minister said.

Also, the Secretary of the Committee and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, said AfCFTA was designed to grow the African market like the intra- European market.

The European Union (EU) intra-trade is about 65 per cent while Africa is about 15 per cent, he said.

"So, the AfCFTA is about growing trade in Africa. We are here to work in every state to develop what they are going to sell in Africa," he stated.

Also, the Chief Economic Adviser to the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu, lauded the committee and the AfCFTA for getting the country to sign in, noting that it was an opportunity for private individuals to explore the opportunities in the larger African market.

