Nigeria: Refugees - Borno Gov Meets Nigerien President in Diffa

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, yesterday had a closed-door meeting with President Bazoum Muhammadu of Niger Republic over the repatriation of Nigerians who fled into the neighbouring country at the height of Boko Haram terrorism.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau, said his boss took the trip to Niger on the invitation of President Muhammadu.

Gusau said the Niger president yesterday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen; Senator Abubakar Kyari, and Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a closed-door meeting in Diffa town.

He disclosed that the meeting focused on the repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Borno State, who fled communities in different parts of the state since 2014 over attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

Gusau said the meeting held soon after Governors Zulum amd Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa, a province which is located within close proximity to some communities in northern Borno State as large communities in northern part of the troubled state share land borders with Niger Republic.

THISDAY learnt that the government and citizens in both countries have been collaborating on securities and management of refugees, who mostly fled from Mobbar, Monguno and other local government areas in northern Borno State to Diffa during siege by Boko Haram members.

Zulum, who spoke to journalist shortly after the meeting, said: "The outcome is very fruitful; we have taken a number of decisions, which include the reparation of Borno citizens back to our communities.

"These people have been in Niger Republic in the last six years. With significant improvement regarding our security situation, our people are now looking forward to returning to their communities. We will work with all relevant institutions to ensure safe and dignified return of citizens. We shall do everything possible within our reach to safely resettle our people within the shortest possible time."