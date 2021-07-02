Nigeria: APC, PDP Trade Words Over Leadership in Katsina

Katsina — The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in a war of words over the rightful leadership of the main opposition party in the state.

While PDP said it has successfully conducted both ward, local government and state congresses across the 34 local government areas and 361 wards of the state in line with the party' constitution, the APC insisted that the party has no leadership structure in the state.

The state PDP Chairman Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, while responding to allegation by the Funtua Zonal Vice Caretaker Chairman of APC, Mr. Bala Abu Musawa, that PDP has no leadership in Katsina State, at a press conference, described the allegation as comical tales.

Musawa had in recent interview with journalists in Katsina claimed that PDP has no leadership in the state following the judgement by the state High Court that dissolved the PDP state congress, and urged Majigiri to stop parading himself as the party's chairman.

But Majigiri, at the press conference yesterday, said PDP under his watch has appealed the high court judgement, and that he remained the substantive chairman of the party until the Appeal and Supreme Courts prove otherwise.

He said: "He has mistaken PDP for APC because it is APC that doesn't have leadership in Katsina State. They were given six months to serve as caretaker committee, and the six months expired on June 25. So, I think he is trying to say 'we don't have APC leadership in Katsina State'.

"But for our own, we have conducted our congresses successfully and in line with our party's constitution, guidelines, Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have our leadership and all the structures. It is only APC that doesn't have an official elected through congress."

The PDP leader added that: "Some people challenged our congresses in court, and I know that that is what he is trying to say. The matter was in state high court and there were two judgments. We have appeal the two judgements. So, the leadership of the party remained until the Appeal and Supreme Courts decide otherwise."